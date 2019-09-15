Newsviews: health concerns connected to vaping

By Kay Cesinger
Hundreds of people have become sick, several have died, their illnesses all tied to vaping.

Health officials are working to pinpoint whether a particular device, ingredient or additive is to blame.

Meanwhile, President Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes. Of particular concern are those favored by children. New data shows more than a quarter of high schools students are current e-cigarette users.

Talking about all this are Dr. Ravi Kalhan, director of the Asthma and COPD Program at Northwestern University;s Feinberg School of Medicine, Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer with the Cook County Department of Public Health and Ruby Johnson, the mother of a college student who became sick.

Watch Pt. 2 of Newsviews:
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds 2,200 preserved fetuses on property of deceased abortion doctor
Chicago residents weigh in on plans to fill $838M budget deficit
Man critical, shot multiple times in Lincoln Park
Chicago chef leads new concept restaurant at Crate & Barrel in Oak Brook
Chicago AccuWeather: Early storms, cloudy Sunday
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Otis the Pug, famous on Instagram, found after being stolen from apartment
Show More
South Side thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property: police
10-year-old Texas girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
5 injured in crash near Maggie Daley Park
Sojourner House offers housing for homeless medical patients
Humboldt Park man driven by dance to walk again
More TOP STORIES News