newsviews

Newsviews: Understanding Illinois Primary system; voting at Cook County Jail

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Primary is March 17.

However, Governor J.B. Pritzker has suggested the state should be the first in the country to vote saying our population better reflects the diversity of the U.S. more than Iowa and New Hampshire.

Iowa currently holds the country's firs caucus and New Hampshire holds the first primary election.

DePaul University's School of Public Service Professor, Nick Kachiroubas stopped by ABC7 to talk about how the Illinois primary election system works.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

EMBED More News Videos

The Illinois Primary is March 17th, but Governor J.B. Pritzker has suggested the state should be the first in the country to vote saying our population better reflects national div



Some of those voting in the Illinois primary are people being held at the Cook County Jail. Our next guest, Stevie Valles, is the Executive Director of Chicago Votes, a voting rights and education group.

Chicago Votes helped spearhead legislation that brought a polling place to the Cook County Jail for the weekends of March 7 and March 14 so pretrial detainees can still get the chance to vote.

Valles stopped by ABC7 to talk about voter education and registration.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

The Illinois Primary is March 17th, but Governor J.B. Pritzker has suggested the state should be the first in the country to vote saying our population better reflects national div

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewsviewsprimary electionillinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Maintaining your mental health during pandemic
Newsviews: How cities like Chicago, Valparaiso, Ind. are reopening
Newsviews: University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones
Newsviews: Dr. Karen Kaul
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News