Newsviews: Experts worry about possible drop in pediatric immunization levels as students head back to school

By Kay Cesinger
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center of Infectious Diseases reports that well visits for children across the country have dropped 50 percent.

With some children about to return to the classroom, there is concern about a possible drop in immunization levels and the impact that could have.

We're talking about that with Dr. Michelle Barnes, she's an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of Illinois Chicago and she treats patients at U-I Health.

Also we'll discuss the the social and emotional impact on our kids with Dr. Matthew Davis the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Lurie Children's Hospital.

