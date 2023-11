Ex-Illinois State Rep. Nick Sauer was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking revenge porn laws after he posted nude photos of his ex-girlfriend.

Former Illinois State Rep. Nick Sauer pleads guilty to revenge porn charges, gets 90 days in jail

Former Illinois State Rep. Nick Sauer pleaded guilty on Monday to revenge porn charges.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation on Monday.

Prosecutors said he posted nude photos of his ex-girlfriend online back in 2018.

The Republican from Lake Barrington had resigned from his position.

Sauer is set to start his jail sentence on Dec. 29.