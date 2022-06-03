Evanston police investigating after racist messages found in school bathrooms

According to Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton, a staff member found swastikas along with racist and hurtful messages written on stalls in two bathrooms at Nicols Middle School.
School officials acted quickly, closing the restrooms and contacting police.
RELATED: Nooses hung from trees at Evanston middle school amid student protest over teacher transfers
This incident comes just weeks after three nooses were found at Haven and Kingsley schools, hanging from a tree above a memorial for a teacher.
In this latest incident, the superintendent released a statement to school families and staff saying in part, "These incidents have a long lasting effect on our students, staff, and families. As a community, we cannot allow this type of harm to continue without repercussion and repair."
With just a couple of days left of school, they are providing students access to a mental health team for any support they may need.