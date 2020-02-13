Nike unveils refurbished basketball court for the Boys & Girls Club in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nike is getting in on the fun for the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.The company just unveiled a refurbished basketball court at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys and Girls club in East Garfield Park.Former Chicago Sky player Cappie Pondexter and Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen were there.The court was designed to celebrate the basketball culture the city created while also furthering its commitment to get kids active, provide access to safe sports, and inspire the next generation of basketball players.The project includes not just a refurbished court, but also a new locker room and game areas.The partnership also brings the Nike All-Star Academy, which provides on and off-court programming for the kids even after the weekend's even leaves town.