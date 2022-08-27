Niles PD honors 3 members killed by suspected drunk driver at Walk Like MADD event

The Niles Police Department partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the Walk Like MADD event in Schaumburg Saturday.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- People laced up their tennis shoes for the Walk like MADD event in Schaumburg Saturday.

The Niles Police Department partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the walk for life. The department lost three members to a suspected drunk driver in 2020.

They walked in honor of Sergeant Joseph Lazo, Retired Detective Joseph Paglia, and community service officer Michael White.

"I wanted to remind people that family members can never be replaced," said Bill White, Michael White's father. "Having a good time and going out and having fun is great, but try to drink responsibly."

Lazo, Paglia and White were killed while taking part in a law enforcement motorcycle ride in Texas.

Paglia also worked as a security guard at ABC 7.