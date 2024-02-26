1 killed in Niles shooting, police say

Niles police are investigating after a fatal shooting at Harlem and Chase avenues Sunday night.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a shooting in north suburban Niles Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man down in the area of Harlem and Chase avenues at about 9:08 p.m.

Police said they found a male victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Neighbors heard the gunshot.

"All I heard is, 'Boom, boom boom,'" neighbor Cia Zervos said. "I thought is was a car accident. There is always a car accident at this corner and the my son's friend texted him, 'I think there is someone laying down on the ground. I don't know what is going on' and then we come outside and there's a bunch of cop cars."

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force is involved in investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.