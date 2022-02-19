racism

Black, brown Niles West students stage walkout after being targeted with racial slurs

Students claim anti-mask protesters targeted them with N-word, monkey noises
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Niles West students stage walkout after being called racial slurs

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Students of color at Niles West High School, along with some of their classmates, staged a walkout Friday.

They gathered to protest after they claim a group of about two dozen student anti-mask protestors at the suburban school hurled racial slurs, including the N-word, at Black and brown students and staff during a demonstration last week on Thursday.

Sophomore Nadia Ahmed was one of the students targeted.

"They were saying the N-word," Ahmed said. "They were flicking us off. I don't know why they thought that was necessary."

It's unclear if anyone accused of instigating the incident was disciplined by the school.

"Why does it take the publication of discrimination that we are experiencing every single day for our school to finally acknowledge our pain," student Briyanna Manzanares Etinenne said.

SEE ALSO | Lyons Township High School South student targeted with racist comments on Snapchat

The afternoon student-led walkout at the north suburban school was organized with the support of the Evanston/North Shore Chapter of the NAACP.

"There's not a denial by the administration," said Dr. Michael Nabors, president of the Evanston/North Shore Chapter of the NAACP. "There's not a denial by the principal that this took place, and so the reality is we are here because that cannot happen. This is 2022."

Although it doesn't appear the incident was captured on cellphone video, organizers said the verbal attacks also included the perpetrators making monkey sounds.

Maggie Vandermeer with the education advocacy group Skokie Schools Equity Collaborative says this is not the first time parents and students have expressed concerns about alleged racial discrimination in the school district.

"We had teachers talking about how there's an anti-Blackness problem in district 219, so we're going to keep showing up," Vandermeer said.

According to the recent data, Black and Latino students make up less than 20% of the district's population.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Niles Township High School District 219 wrote: "We are saddened and furious that our students live in a world where racial incidents occur, and our schools are not immune. We support our students' right to free speech through peaceful protest. As a district, we stand with our students and staff against racism."

Some parents of Black and brown students in support of the protest said in this climate, they continue to worry about the safety of their children.

"I should not have to come to school every day ready to defend myself verbally from racial attacks," student Adam Spellman said. "I should be able to get my education I've worked for and be a teenager."

The student activists say this is just the beginning. They say there are more walkouts and more protests planned as they continue to push for change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationskokieface maskrace and culture abc7 chicagohigh schoolprotestracismrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
City denies permit for scrapyard planning move to SE Side
CPD lieutenant sues UIC Law claiming discrimination against white cops
The story behind the legendary Black Panther Party's art
High school sophomore targeted with racist comments on Snapchat
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory in effect after snowstorm blankets area
Pritzker to take battle of school mask mandate to state supreme court
I-65 traffic moving again; crashes leave drivers stranded for hours
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
Violent crimes on Mag Mile on the rise; association responds
City denies permit for scrapyard planning move to SE Side
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Show More
Body found in Zion ID'd
Jesse White to aid Anna Valencia in Illinois Secretary of State race
I-39 reopened after 100-car pile-up near El Paso shuts down roadway
Chicago Weather: Quick burst of snow
IL reports 3,184 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
More TOP STORIES News