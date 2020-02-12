Nintendo Switch Lounge pop-up coming to Chicago's O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the next month and a half travelers at O'Hare can play the Nintendo Switch.A pop-up airport lounge featuring Nintendo products will open on Monday in Terminal One, Concourse B between Gates B12 and B14. The lounge will be open until March 29.The lounge will feature games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Tetris 99The lounge also features comfortable seating, charging ports and kiosks to order products."With a vast library of exciting entertainment to launch into, we hope travelers discover that Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite make great companions for their trips," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Spending time with Nintendo games at our On The Go lounges will give people the opportunity to begin or end their journeys with a smile."The lounges will also be available at airports in Seattle and Washington D.C.