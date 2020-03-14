Religion & Spirituality

Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral amid COVID-19 concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral this weekend.

It can be viewed on the archdiocese's YouTube channel starting Saturday.

The masses will be broadcast in English, Spanish and Polish beginning March 21.

The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, Vicar General of the Chicago Archdiocese.

Weddings and funerals will still go on as scheduled as long as there are fewer than 250 people present.

"It's essential to who we are as Catholics, but we're also making those decisions so that we're cooperating with the good of people's health and well-being," said Hicks.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying and gathering in faith.

Some churches will keep their doors open to those who want to pray privately.

The timing will be up to each individual parish.
