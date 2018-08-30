Georgia woman faces felony charges for posing as a dentist for years

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Authorities have charged a Georgia woman who's accused of pretending to be a dentist.

For several years, Krista Szewczyk allegedly drilled, pulled teeth and performed surgeries, despite having no training.

Szewczyk is facing several felony charges, including practicing without a license.

She refused to answer questions from a reporter from the ABC station in Atlanta.

Szewczyk denies the charges and says she's a victim of a personal vendetta by the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors say she's been practicing for at least seven years.
