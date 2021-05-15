prom

Soldier Field hosts prom for Noble Charter Schools seniors

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Soldier Field hosts prom for Noble Charter Schools seniors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eighteen schools in the Noble Charter system got a very special prom experience at Soldier Field Friday night.

The students stopped to post right inside the South Entrance of Soldier Field, took off their masks for a quick photo, and then headed into the tunnel to get onto the field. Their photos were showcased on the Jumbo Tron.

"It feel good to have a prom. When like, last year, people didn't really have prom and we just have Solider Field you know so," said Hansberry College Prep Prom Duchess Janessa Tyler.

"I'm just thankful. For this opportunity really. Because you know last year we couldn't. During the pandemic my cousin she couldn't even have a prom and now I'm having a prom. You know I'm just thankful," said Hansberry College Prep Prom King Darius Walton.

About 1,000 kids from 18 different schools were in attendance, and 1,000 more get their proms on Saturday. It's a wonderful reward after a very difficult year.

"It was like very difficult and obviously seeing friends here, even just for an hour, it's like so worth it," said Danae Montesinos, who is graduating this year.

"They're wrapping up a school year that has been challenging in a lot of ways and we wanted to provide them with an opportunity to celebrate," said Constance Jones, CEO of Noble Charter Schools.

The public school students and their families were able to feel some normalcy as their high school careers came to an end.

"We can't make up for what happened in the past but we were just committed to do everything we could to make sure this class of 2021 had a phenomenal end to their high school experience," Jones said.

Noble Charter Schools says about 90% of graduating students will soon be heading to college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagomuseum campuscoronavirus chicagosoldier fieldpromcharter school
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROM
Tale of 2 prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pennsylvania
Class of 2021: Your students' photos
Prom celebrations bring back sense of normalcy amid pandemic
Class of 2021: Submit your student's photo
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News