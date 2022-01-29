Norge Ski Jump returns for 2022 at full capacity

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Saturday marked the return of a highly anticipated winter competition in Fox River Grove.The annual Norge Ski Jump is taking off Saturday. It's back this year at full capacity after COVID-19 restrictions.Norge Ski Club President Scott Smith joined ABC7 to discuss an exciting look ahead.There are five jumps available for kids as young as four years old as well as adults to use. Smith said 6,000 to 8,000 people are expected to show up for Saturday's junior competition event."You're going to see a lot of future Olympians jumping here this weekend," said Olympic Ski Jumper Mike Glasder.The program has three Olympians this year, the same as in 2018, Smith said. Still, attendees don't need to be skiing experts."It's a great time for the spectators to watch the event," Smith said. "There's a lot of food and drink and it's a party atmosphere and people love to see these ski jumpers fly far."Gates for the event open at 11:00 a.m. and admission is $20.