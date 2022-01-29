skiing

Norge Ski Jump returns for 2022 at full capacity

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Norge Ski Jump returns at full capacity

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Saturday marked the return of a highly anticipated winter competition in Fox River Grove.

The annual Norge Ski Jump is taking off Saturday. It's back this year at full capacity after COVID-19 restrictions.

SEE ALSO | Snow day: Huskies, French bulldog go sledding in Chicago, Glenview

Norge Ski Club President Scott Smith joined ABC7 to discuss an exciting look ahead.

There are five jumps available for kids as young as four years old as well as adults to use. Smith said 6,000 to 8,000 people are expected to show up for Saturday's junior competition event.

"You're going to see a lot of future Olympians jumping here this weekend," said Olympic Ski Jumper Mike Glasder.

The program has three Olympians this year, the same as in 2018, Smith said. Still, attendees don't need to be skiing experts.

"It's a great time for the spectators to watch the event," Smith said. "There's a lot of food and drink and it's a party atmosphere and people love to see these ski jumpers fly far."

Gates for the event open at 11:00 a.m. and admission is $20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfox river grovesnowwintercoronavirus illinoisskiingsportswinter weathercommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SKIING
Pipe bursts under lift, blasting freezing-cold water onto skiers
Father, 2 kids injured after ski lift chair plummets to ground
VIDEO: Bear chases skier down Romanian slopes
Skier mauled by bear, rescued by Coast Guard
TOP STORIES
New details revealed in Wacker Drive police shooting
Free COVID test kits available for IL residents in these zip codes
Chicago snow totals: Lake effect snow pummels city, North Shore
WV governor tells Bette Midler to kiss dog's 'heinie' - and shows it
Celebrate Valentine's Day by painting with a twist
Illinois change in 'felony murder rule' left some behind
Chicken wing prices rise weeks before Super Bowl
Show More
Former Alorton cop sentenced for collecting $60K in fraudulent pay
Pritzker on Van Dyke release: 'Justice system isn't always just'
Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify
Anti-Asian slur yelled at suburban high school basketball game
Beloved CPS music teacher's legacy to live on through scholarship
More TOP STORIES News