Smash-and-grab burglars target North Aurora gas station, liquor store minutes apart

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in North Aurora are searching for several suspects involved in two smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred minutes apart on Thursday.North Aurora police released surveillance pictures showing the thieves breaking into a gas station on River Road Thursday.Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at a Citgo gas station at 13 N. River Rd. at 1:53 a.m. and while they were en-route, they received another burglary alarm from Jay's Wine and Liquors at 188 Butterfield Rd.Police said at about 1:49 a.m., a blue Kia Sportage arrived at the Jay's Wine & Liquors. One suspect attempted to smash open the door with a tool and then another broke the glass after kicking it.The suspects attempted to take the ATM, which was bolted to the floor, but were unsuccessful. They grabbed a cash register drawer and then drove to the Citgo.At the Citgo, police found smashed glass in the front door with an ATM and cash register drawer missing. Video showed a blue Kia Sportage arrived at 1:51 a.m., with one suspect smashing the glass door, possibly with a crow bar, and then the other suspects grabbed the ATM and a cash register drawer.Police are searching for five suspects in the robberies. The Kia Sportage was reported stolen out of Wisconsin.Anyone with information is asked to contact North Aurora Police Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, extension 610. Anonymous tips can be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3. Or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.