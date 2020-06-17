North Carolina gas station destroyed after car crash causes fire; alcohol a factor, driver under 21: authorities

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. -- A driver crashed a car into a gas station in North Carolina overnight, causing a fire and road closure.The crash happened in Hillsborough. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WLS-TV'sthe driver was speeding and alcohol was a factor in the crash.Their injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, police said. Both the driver and passenger were under 21, according to NCSHP. The driver slammed into the gas pumps, setting the car and business on fire.The business is a gas station, country store and produce stand.Footage from the scene showed the vehicle under a collapsed canopy with crews still there around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The owner of the business told WTVD he had owned it for 25 years.