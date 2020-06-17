North Carolina gas station destroyed after car crash causes fire; alcohol a factor, driver under 21: authorities

The crash happened in Hillsborough. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WLS-TV's Raleigh, North Carolina affiliate WTVD the driver was speeding and alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Their injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, police said. Both the driver and passenger were under 21, according to NCSHP. The driver slammed into the gas pumps, setting the car and business on fire.
More video from the scene:
The business is a gas station, country store and produce stand.
Footage from the scene showed the vehicle under a collapsed canopy with crews still there around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The owner of the business told WTVD he had owned it for 25 years.