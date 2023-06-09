Chicago Proud: Naperville football team heads to celebrate NCAA national championship at White House

The North Central College Cardinals are making "Chicago Proud" as they get ready to go to the White House.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The North Central College Cardinals are set to be recognized at the White House on Monday, June 12.

The two-time football national champions are getting ready to go to the White House. The Naperville team will be honored by the president and first lady on the South Lawn.

Brad Spencer joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the historic trip for the team as they celebrate the 2022-23 women's and men's NCAA championship teams from all three divisions. To follow the Cardinal's journey, click here.