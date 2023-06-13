North Central College champion football team seniors invited to White House

The Divsion III North Central College football team was invited to the White House along with other NCAA athletes Monday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- North Central College has a storied history in sports and many Division III national championships in several sports, but they hadn't been invited to the White House until now.

Vice President Kamala Harris filled in for President Joe Biden while he had a root canal, but the North Central Division III football champions joined champs from every NCAA, men and women, in being honored in Washington D.C.

"It was a unique opportunity to be that close to the White House, the Oval Office," said head coach Brad Spencer.

This was Spencer's first season as head coach. The team went undefeated, 15 and zero winning the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl for the championship. The White House visit the perfect ending to a dream season. The team's seniors got the invitation just two weeks ago, and despite the short notice most made the trip.

But even with 90 schools represented, star running back Ethan Greenfield stood behind the vice president on camera during the ceremony. It will undoubtedly wind up in recruiting pitches for the school.

"It's really rewarding. You couldn't buy that kind of marketing," said athletic director Jim Miller.

And even though he was unable to be there, the team brought a special jersey to present to President Biden and they got pictures they will treasure for a lifetime.

Even before this White House trip, North Central coaches said they recruited a great class for next year, the start of what they hope will be a football dynasty in Naperville.