North Chicago police custody death under investigation after man found dead in jail cell

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a jail cell in the North Chicago Police temporary jail and detention area on Saturday.

The Lake County Coroner's office said in a statement that a preliminary autopsy found that Dearsenio Sloan, 34, of Chicago died of severe blood loss from a dialysis port.

The coroner's office said a preliminary investigation revealed Sloan was arrested by North Chicago police officers around 10 p.m. on an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. While being arrested, police said Sloan was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

He was initially transported to the North Chicago Police Department, however, was later transported via ambulance to a local hospital after telling officers he felt ill, according to the coroner's office.

Investigators said he was then transported back to the North Chicago Police Department sometime prior to 5:30 a.m. That's when he was found dead in his jail cell by an officer.

Police said it appeared a dialysis port had been removed from his body, and he lost a "considerable" amount of blood.

The coroner's office said there was "no evidence of significant trauma," and final autopsy results are pending the outcome of toxicology testing.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.