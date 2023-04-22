WATCH LIVE

No one in custody after 1-year-old Berwyn boy killed in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

By WLS logo
Saturday, April 22, 2023 8:49PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one was is in custody after a 1-year-old boy was killed on Chicago's West Side on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The child was found inside a home in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 4:14 p.m., police said.

Police said the boy, who suffered trauma to his body, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Zaiden A. Collins, and ruled his death a homicide and child abuse case. The medical examiner said Collins suffered blunt-force trauma to his abdomen.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

