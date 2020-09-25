North Riverside Park Mall on lockdown after shot fired in mall, spokesperson says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- North Riverside Park Mall was on lockdown Friday afternoon according to mall security, after an argument between two shoppers resulted in a shot being fired inside the mall.

Security confirmed the mall was on lockdown around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

A spokesperson said an argument between two shoppers led to one of them firing a gun inside the mall. Only one shot was fired, the spokesperson said. The mall has been cleared and placed on lockdown as a security precaution.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by the shot.

The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day, the mall spokesperson said.

A large police presence was visible outside of the mall Friday afternoon.

No further details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
