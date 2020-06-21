Man shot in North Riverside Park Mall; no one in custody

By
NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot at the North Riverside Park Mall Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., North Riverside Fire Chief John Kiser said.

North Riverside police responded to the shooting inside the lower level of the mall's southern end and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Officials did not release his condition as of late Sunday afternoon.

No information was immediately provided about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but police said no one was in custody.

The mall is closed for the rest of Sunday, but is expected to reopen Monday, the mall's spokeswoman Cheryl Georgas said.

It was evacuated after the shooting occurred.

The mall is located at 7501 Cermak Road in North Riverside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north riversidegun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD release photos of suspect in teens' death, 7 others killed over weekend
'Keep It Moving': Chicago Lakefront, 606 trails to reopen Monday
1 dead, 7 hurt, including 3 children, in Dan Ryan crash
Ballerinas pose against backdrop of vandalized statues
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Show More
Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
'Dad Gang' works to break stereotypes about Black fatherhood
Video shows brutal assault outside store
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
More TOP STORIES News