Man shot in North Riverside Park Mall; no one in custody

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot at the North Riverside Park Mall Sunday.The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., North Riverside Fire Chief John Kiser said.North Riverside police responded to the shooting inside the lower level of the mall's southern end and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Officials did not release his condition as of late Sunday afternoon.No information was immediately provided about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but police said no one was in custody.The mall is closed for the rest of Sunday, but is expected to reopen Monday, the mall's spokeswoman Cheryl Georgas said.It was evacuated after the shooting occurred.The mall is located at 7501 Cermak Road in North Riverside.