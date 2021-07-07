Man dies after pulled from water at North Shore Channel near Bryn Mawr, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was pulled from the water of the North Shore Channel Tuesday evening.A 60-year-old man was found by divers just after 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of W. Bryn Mawr in the North Park area, according to Chicago fire officials.Emergency crews attempted resuscitation the man before transporting him to a local hospital in critical to grave condition, fire officials said.He was later pronounced dead.No other information has been released at this time.