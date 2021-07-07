drowning

Man dies after pulled from water at North Shore Channel near Bryn Mawr, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was pulled from the water of the North Shore Channel Tuesday evening.

A 60-year-old man was found by divers just after 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of W. Bryn Mawr in the North Park area, according to Chicago fire officials.

Emergency crews attempted resuscitation the man before transporting him to a local hospital in critical to grave condition, fire officials said.

RELATED: Number of drownings in Great Lakes jumps in 2021, nonprofit says

He was later pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth parkdrowning
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Nonprofit: Number of drownings in Great Lakes jumps in 2021
NW Indiana man sentenced 16 years for child neglect in drownings
Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning
Northbrook death investigation continues after boy pulled from pond
TOP STORIES
Rifle found in lakefront hotel; Iowa man facing gun charges: CPD
100 shot, 18 fatally, in weekend violence: Chicago police
Crystal Lake prepares for President Biden visit
Child tax credit: When can parents expect to see money in accounts?
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
Propane explosion levels Michigan house: VIDEO
Man caught on video during racist NJ rant taken into custody
Show More
U of I graduate killed in Dan Ryan Expy. crash on July 4
Is Britney Spears officially retiring? Her longtime manager thinks so
Illinois reports 601 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, warm, humid
Gary mayor hopes to amend ordinance in honor of Hall of Famer killed
More TOP STORIES News