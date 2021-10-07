theft

Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton bags from Northbrook Court Mall, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton from Northbrook Court Mall, police say

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Several Louis Vuitton purses and luggage valued at a total of $66,000 were stolen from Northbrook Court Mall on Tuesday night, police said.

Cell phone video released by the Northbrook Police Department caught the eight men who allegedly stole the merchandise running out of the Louis Vuitton store.

Northbrook police were dispatched to the mall at around 6:45 p.m. and said the offenders were no longer on the scene when the first officer responded.

Police did not say whether they have any leads in their ongoing investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Brendan Cain at 847-564-2060.
