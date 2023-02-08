WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
disability

JCC Chicago to host event for Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion month

February is Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion month

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 3:23PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- This Sunday, area families will come together to get messy and have some fun with an inclusion theme.

The event is called "Messy Day at the J." It is an initiative program of the JCC Chicago.

This is a part of a unified effort, as many Jewish organizations around the world celebrate Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion month, which is February.

RELATED: 'No one left behind': How to create an inclusive business ecosystem in Chicago

"Messy Day at the J" is geared for children ages 3 to 10 years old.

Attendees are invited to get messy with paint, kinetic sand, slime and more at the Bernard Weinger JCC in Northbrook.

To learn more about the event and the JCC Chicago, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW