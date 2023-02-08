JCC Chicago to host event for Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion month

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- This Sunday, area families will come together to get messy and have some fun with an inclusion theme.

The event is called "Messy Day at the J." It is an initiative program of the JCC Chicago.

This is a part of a unified effort, as many Jewish organizations around the world celebrate Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion month, which is February.

"Messy Day at the J" is geared for children ages 3 to 10 years old.

Attendees are invited to get messy with paint, kinetic sand, slime and more at the Bernard Weinger JCC in Northbrook.

To learn more about the event and the JCC Chicago, click here.