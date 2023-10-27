Northeastern Illinois University briefly on lockdown after reports of shots fired

Northeastern Illinois University on Chicago's Northwest Side was briefly locked down after reports of shots fired nearby on Foster Avenue.

Police were apparent on the scene of an incident on Foster Avenue near the university and a cemetery, between Central Park and Monticello. A car that crashed into the cemetery fence could also be seen

Chicago police have not confirmed whether there was a shooting, how the car crashed or any other details about this incident. It was not known if anyone was injured as a result.

Northeastern Illinois University police said the campus was briefly placed on lockdown but the all-clear has since been given.

No further details were immediately available.

