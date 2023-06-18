'A Taste That Matters' culinary benefit to raise money for Northern Illinois Food Bank

Nearly 800 attendees will enjoy an evening filled with food, friends and an extensive silent auction, while giving back to those currently facing food insecurity.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every day, thousands of families across the Chicago area struggle to put food on the table. For children, it can sometimes mean going without until their next meal.

That's where the Northern Illinois Food Bank comes in. The agency provides 250,000 meals every day to people across northern Illinois.

To help support its mission, Northern Illinois Food Bank's 11th annual "A Taste That Matters" culinary event and signature fundraiser, presented by Jewel, returns to Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Nearly 800 attendees will enjoy an evening filled with food, friends and an extensive silent auction, while giving back to those currently facing food insecurity in northern Illinois.

RELATED: Northern Illinois Food Bank marks 40 years with founder's day event

Keith Richards, owner and chef at Hell's Barbecue, joined ABC7 Chicago, along with events manager Tiffany King, to share what's on the menu for the fundraiser, and how you can give back.

You can purchase tickets for "A Taste That Matters" at www.solvehungertoday.org/taste.

You can save $100 with ABC7 with the promo code: THANKYOU.