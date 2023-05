The Northern Illinois Food Bank is marking 40 years in Geneva with an inaugural founder's day event.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Northern Illinois Food Bank is marking 40 years of helping feed its neighbors with an inaugural founder's day event at its headquarters in west suburban Geneva.

Their founder, Sister Rosemarie Burian would have turned 87 Thursday.

Her vision of feeding the hungry has now grown to providing 80 million meals a year to people across 13 counties in Northern Illinois.

The food bank is always in need of volunteers.

For more information, visit solvehungertoday.org.