Northwest Side Mental Health Resource Fair happening Thursday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 8, 2022 12:39PM
EMBED <>More Videos

The Northwest Side Mental Health Resource Fair is happening Thursday.

There will be informational sessions on how to approach mental health issues and maintaining healthy practices.

Residents will also learn about the services available to them.

The fair runs from 3-6 p.m. at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W Lawrence Ave, in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. There will be informational sessions every 30 minutes.

Expected service providers include: Envision Unlimited, Lutheran Services of Illinois, NAMI Chicago, The Kedzie Center, YMCA, Galter LifeCenter, Swedish Hospital, Chicago Park District, CTS Health, Healthcare Alternative Systems, Meditation Center of Chicago, &Rise, Trilogy, Pace Bus, and Rincon Family Services.

For more information, visit https://copernicuscenter.org/mental-health-resource-fair/.

