northwestern university

Northwestern University names Dr. Derrick Gragg as new athletic director

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Northwestern University Athletic Director Mike Polisky resigns

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University named Dr. Derrick Gragg as its new athletic director on Friday.

Gragg previously served as athletic director for the University of Tulsa from 2013 to 2020 and at Eastern Michigan from 2006 to 2013. He is also the NCAA's senior vice president for inclusion, education and community engagement.

"I am thrilled and humbled to join the Northwestern University family at this pivotal moment in college athletics," Gragg said. "My career has been shaped by an unwavering belief in the potential of student-athletes to excel in all areas. These young people
need more support than ever in the midst of challenging, changing and exciting times. I look forward to joining an incredible roster of coaches and staff in Evanston on this collaborative mission to help our Wildcats achieve at the highest level as students,
as athletes and as people."

The new hire comes after the resignation of Mike Polisky last month. Polisky resigned shortly after protests followed his appointment.

Polisky was named in a federal lawsuit filed in January against Northwestern and employees.

The lawsuit alleges a Northwestern University cheerleader was sexually harassed and assaulted by alumni and fans, and specifically accuses Polisky of knowing cheerleaders "would be forced to engage in commercial sex acts."

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationevanstonprotestnorthwestern wildcatsnorthwestern universitylawsuitsexual harassmentcheerleading
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Northwestern says more people drugged off-campus
Northwestern students accused of stealing 4.5K COVID test kits
NU extends suspension of most fraternity activities amid investigation
Northwestern announces Rebecca Blank to become 1st female president
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News