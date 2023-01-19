Northwestern basketball game against Iowa rescheduled due to COVID

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The men's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City was not played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 31at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the schools announced Thursday.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date.

Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.