Northwestern hosts midnight COVID vaccine clinic for students

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly 200 students from Northwestern University have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots.The University hosted a last-minute midnight clinic Saturday, to ensure unused Pfizer vaccines did not go to waste.Those doses were set to expire at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to school officials.While it wasn't your typical Saturday night for a college student, one student we spoke to said she was thrilled."This is actually the first time I've left my dorm while it's been late at night. There is normally nowhere to go at night," said Northwestern University student Gabrielle Khoriaty. "The first time in college I'm leaving my dorm out late at night, it's to get the COVID vaccine."Everyone who received their first dose at the clinic will be able to get their second dose through the University as well.