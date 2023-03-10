Northwestern University AEP fraternity shut down for multiple violations

The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at Northwestern University has been shut down after multiple violations.

The fraternity's national headquarters said in a statement it decided to close the chapter on the Evanston campus because it "repeatedly violated the terms of its probationary status on campus... by hosting social events at which alcohol was present."

Northwestern said the violations started in the fall of 2021. In September of that year there were protests after allegations of drugging incidents at Alpha Epsilon Pi and another frat house.

Northwestern is now working with the students living at the frat house to help them find alternative housing.