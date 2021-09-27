Northwestern fraternities' drugging allegations, activity suspension more of same, students say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- After an announcement was made that some fraternity activities at Northwestern University were canceled Sunday after reports of alleged drugging incidents, many students said it's almost not surprising.Some Northwestern fraternity activities have been suspended, effective immediately, after reports of alleged drugging incidents without consent at gatherings on campus, the university announced Sunday.The school has launched a full investigation into these allegations after students said they were drugged at two frat houses.Many students heading to class Monday morning said they're tired of hearing the same stories on repeat about fraternities in hot water."They get in trouble, and then you think that they learn their lesson, but like clearly this isn't the case," student Jill Girardi said.The university said they received a report on Saturday that an individual was allegedly drugged without consent at a gathering in the 2300-block of Sheridan Road in Evanston.School officials said they are investigating the report, as well as separate but similar reports received on Friday from a gathering in the 500-block of Lincoln Street."I don't know; it's almost not surprising anymore, but it's kind of sad that it gets to be commonplace," student Nathan Ryan said.Police and Northwestern are not naming the fraternities in their campus alerts, but the addresses match the Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi houses.In response to the recent claims, school officials said they are halting all social activities, including recruitment events, until at least Oct. 17 while they investigate the incidents."I mean they put a ban on social gatherings for like two weeks, and I just think it shows that it goes deeper than that, and we can't keep putting Band-Aids over this," student Zosia Alarr said.About four years ago, the university investigated the SAE house, which also has its national headquarters on campus.It was a similar narrative -- two separate reports of women drugged and possibly sexually assaulted.Northwestern opted not to pursue disciplinary action. Then, months later, the university suspended the chapter from campus for hosting a social event with alcohol while on probation for a previous code of conduct incident.But the fraternity remains part of Greek life, as some protestors call for fraternities to be abolished on campus."Especially because it has its roots in racism and keeping us segregated, I just don't think it has a place on our campus," Alarr said.Protests erupted Sunday in front of the two fraternity houses at the center of the criminal investigation."I know that people like Greek life, but I think it just fosters a lot of issues that are hard to root out without sort of changing a lot of it," Ryan said.SAE has not yet responded to a request for comment, but an Alpha Epsilon Pi spokesman said the fraternity is "horrified by these stories.""Our members are cooperating fully with the University's investigation in order to find the responsible individuals. If proven guilty, those perpetrators should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," said Jon Pierce, a past international president of Alpha Epsilon Pi International.Anyone with information regarding the reports is asked to call Northwestern University Police at (847) 491-3456.