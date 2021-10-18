Northwestern extends suspension amid fraternity drugging allegations investigation

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University is extending its suspension of most fraternity activities.The school has been investigatingat on-campus frat houses.Neither police nor the university have named the fraternities but did share the addresses where the alleged incidents took place, which match the Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi houses.The university said they received a report in late September that an individual was allegedly drugged without consent at a gathering in the 2300-block of Sheridan Road in Evanston.School officials said they are investigating the report, as well as separate but similar reports received the day before from a gathering in the 500-block of Lincoln Street.Sunday, the university announced that restrictions for on and off campus social events are extended until at least January 3.Anyone with information regarding the reports is asked to call Northwestern University Police at (847) 491-3456.