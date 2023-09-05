'Nude beach' sign removed from North Side Chicago beach

The park district tweeted Monday night that the sign had been removed.

Alderwoman Maria Hadden said 'some clothing' required at Chicago beaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A "cheeky" sign has been removed from a North Side beach, according to the Chicago Park District and the local alderwoman.

Alderwoman Maria Hadden, with the 49th Ward, tweeted a picture of a sign that read "Nude Beach Past This Sign" at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park Monday morning.

Hadden said it was not an official sign. She made it clear that "some clothing" is required at all Chicago beaches.

She also shared some history, saying that back in 1932 a nude beach was actually proposed at that same site.

