Chicago Park District to close 31st Street Beach for 10 days starting Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District will close 31st Street beach at 9 p.m. for ten days, starting Thursday night.

The change follows recent crime at the beach. Three people have been killed in separate incidents.

There will also be bag checks and new fencing has gone up.

Police are also planning to have extra patrols in the area and violence interrupters plan to be at the beach, too.

