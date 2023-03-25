All No. 1 seeds fail to reach Elite Eight for first time in men's NCAA basketball tournament history

For the first time ever in men's NCAA basketball tournament history, all four No. 1 seeds have failed to reach the Elite Eight after the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and Houston Cougars were eliminated in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Top overall seed Alabama was stunned by No. 5 seed San Diego State, 71-64, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

San Diego State will play against either No. 6 Creighton or No. 15 Princeton on Sunday.

Friday's action in Kansas City saw No. 5 seed Miami defeat Houston 89-75.

Miami will next play No. 2 seed Texas or No. 3 seed Xavier, which face off later Friday.

