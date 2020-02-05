Subway restaurant in North Park robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Subway restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, police said.

The robbery occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

Police said a man came in, showed a handgun and ordered the clerk to empty the cash drawer. She gave him the money and then he ran off.

No injuries were reported and it is not known how much money was taken.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north parkchicagochicago crimerobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected beginning Wednesday evening
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
Driver injured after crashing into Jefferson Park home
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Trump impeachment: Senate expected to vote, ending trial
Show More
Man charged in CTA Red Line robberies targeting teens
Coors Light will give you $100 for dog adoption fees
Street musician stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, with snow arriving by evening Wednesday
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
More TOP STORIES News