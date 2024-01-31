5 arrested after group attacks officers trying to make an arrest in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Two police officers were assaulted while attempting to break up a disorderly crowd outside of a Midtown migrant shelter Saturday, video released by the NYPD shows.

Five suspects have been arrested so far and seven more are being sought.

A police officer and lieutenant initially told a group of men, all believed to be migrants, to move from the front of a building that has been operating as a shelter since last March.

A scuffle broke out and several men allegedly assaulted the police officers, kicking them in the head and body. One officer suffered cuts to the face while the other was treated for bruising to the body.

Four suspects were initially arrested. All were charged with assault and released without bail during their arraignments

A fifth man, described as homeless, was picked up by police Monday night and charged with attempted assault of a police officer.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office said it is reviewing the incident, including additional video.

Those arrested include:

- Yorman Reveron, 24, of Brooklyn, New York. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, of Columbus, Mississippi. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Wilson Juarez, 21, of Queens, New York. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, of Brooklyn, New York. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Jhoan Boada, 22, who is homeless. He's charged with an attempted assault on a police officer and gang assault.

Reveron has two prior arrests, according to our sister station WABC. In November, he allegedly assaulted a Nordstrom Rack employee attempting to stop him from shoplifting. Then, last month, he is accused of punching a Macy's employee trying to stop him and two others during a robbery at the Herald Square location.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell blasted the attack of two police officers as "reprehensible" and called their attackers "cowards."

The Police Benevolent Association said it was outraged the suspects were released without bail.

"Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we're seeing in cases like this one. It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can't or won't protect us while we do that work," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, and on Twitter @NYPDTips.