University of Wisconsin-Madison protests: 3 deputies, trooper injured clearing encampment, UWPD says

At least 12 arrested as police took down pro-Palestinian encampment, officials said

MADISON, Wis. (WLS) -- Three deputies and a state trooper were injured as law enforcement broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday morning, university police said.

Protestors on Library Mall were dispersed after 7 a.m. Wednesday by officers from UWPD and state and local law enforcement, police said.

At least 12 people were arrested, including several who resisted arrest, according to police.

"It is not yet clear how many are affiliated with UW-Madison," police said.

Multiple tents were taken down and disassembled to remove the encampment.

Campus continues to operate normally on Wednesday, and there is no threat to safety. UWPD remains on the scene to ensure any continuing protests remain safe and lawful, police said.

"UW-Madison values free expression and has consistently supported those who exercise their rights, within the boundaries of law and campus policies. Tents and camping are not allowed on any university property," police said in a statement.

Three Dane County deputies were injured, and a state trooper was hit on the head with a skateboard while breaking down the encampment, police said.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, a group of 100-200 people began erecting the tents, and spent the next two days on Library Mall, university police said.

Over the course of several hours Monday and Tuesday, campus leaders spoke with those protesting, asking them to remove the tents, distributing printed warnings and offering to meet with protest organizers once the tents were removed from campus grounds, police said.

The encampment came as anti-war protests have spread among college campuses across the country.