Stolen car crashes into 2 Chicago police squad cars in Calumet Heights; 2 officers injured, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two officers were injured after a stolen car crashed into two Chicago police squad cars Saturday on the city's South Side.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 95th Street, in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, Chicago police officials said.

A Black Dodge Durango was leaving a parking lot when it hit two police cars, officials said. The car was disabled, and the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was arrested.

The vehicle was reported stolen, investigators learned.

Officers in one of the police squad cars that was struck were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, police officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.