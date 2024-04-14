WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Stolen car crashes into 2 Chicago police squad cars in Calumet Heights; 2 officers injured, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 14, 2024 2:56AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two officers were injured after a stolen car crashed into two Chicago police squad cars Saturday on the city's South Side.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 95th Street, in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, Chicago police officials said.

A Black Dodge Durango was leaving a parking lot when it hit two police cars, officials said. The car was disabled, and the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was arrested.

The vehicle was reported stolen, investigators learned.

Officers in one of the police squad cars that was struck were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, police officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW