Blanco Cocina and Cantina opens in Oak Brook, featuring Tex-Mex, Mexican cuisine

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A new restaurant concept is now open in Oak Brook.is based out of Arizona, and has a flagship Midwest location that opened in August.It's the first restaurant to open both in Illinois and the region, and offers guests more than Mexican Cuisine, with outdoor dining, happy hour specials and more.The food is Tex-Mex and Mexican, said Daniel Klein, regional manager for Fox Restaurant Concepts.He said the Oak Brook location is somewhat of a homecoming for the restaurant's founder. Blanco Cocina and Cantina also has a partnership with the Cheesecake Factory.Klein recommends the chimichanga to those who visit.