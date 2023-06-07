WATCH LIVE

Oak Brook shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 11:19AM
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a shooting in west suburban Oak Brook Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded at about 12:05 a.m. to a report of shots fired into a vehicle near 22nd Street and Camden Court.

Police and fire personnel arrived and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released, police said.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and is not a threat to the public.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Wood at 630-368-8742 or jwood@oak-brook.org.

