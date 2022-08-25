After violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video, teen charged back in court

Oak Lawn teenager Hadi Abuatelah is back in court Thursday after a violent arrest was caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a hearing happening Thursday in the case of an Oak Lawn teenager who was hurt earlier this summer while being arrested by police.

It's expected to be made known Thursday if the prosecution will go forward with the case.

Hadi Abuatelah, 17, was badly injured after he ran from Oak Lawn police during a traffic stop last month.

Police dashcam shows the incident after police pulled a car over to investigate the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The video shows the teen running, then lying on the ground as officers hit him multiple times.

Oak Lawn police said Abuatelah had a gun and was trying to reach for it at the time.

He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

The boy's parents and supporters said police went too far, badly injuring him and claiming the officers violated his civil rights.

He was released into the custody of his parents about a week after being arrested.

His hearing is set for Thursday morning.

The Arab American Action Network is planning a news conference after that hearing at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.