Oak Lawn police give update after video shows police officers hitting teen during arrest | LIVE

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Oak Lawn Police Department Thursday afternoon in response to a video that shows officers hitting a teenager who police say had a gun when they tried to take him into custody.

A witness captured video that shows Oak Lawn police officers hitting a 17-year-old as he was being taken into custody. The teen is in the hospital and his family is demanding answers.

Police say he had a semi-automatic gun at the time and charges in the case are pending.

Myriah Deal said she was pumping gas at a station near 95th streets and McVicker in Oak Lawn when she saw a teenager running away from police around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"As he's running, I see the police grab him, but he stopped," Deal said. "There was no resistance. There was nothing. He was calm. And the next thing I know they tackled him on the ground and they started beating him."

Pulling out her cell phone, Deal captured about a minute of the confrontation. It shows 17-year-old Hadi Abuadaleh on the ground and two officers are seen in the video punching him. A third officer comes up to assist the first two. The video does not show what happened before the confrontation.

"He has fractures all over his face," said Dena Natour, the teen's mother. "He is bruised. He's in the hospital right now with a neck brace. He's not very alert. He's in a lot of pain."

The video later shows an officer appearing to pick up something off the street.

In a statement released earlier Thursday, Oak Lawn police say Abuadaleh fled police during a traffic stop and "refused to listen to verbal commands, which resulted in a physical confrontation with the two officers. The subject was armed at the time, unlawfully, with a semiautomatic handgun during the incident."

Activists from the Council on American-Islamic Relations denounced the police officers' actions Thursday as they joined Abuadaleh's family and their attorney to call on the officers involved to be suspended.

"This isn't about what somebody may be doing. It's about how apprehension, how someone is arrested, what happens post-arrest," said Ahmed Rehab, executive director at CAIR-Chicago.

"Officers are allowed to use force to subdue people, but they're not allowed to use excessive force," said Zaid Abdallah, an attorney for the family. "And this was extremely excessive and savage."

Police are expected to provide additional information about what happened leading up to the videotaped incident, including the release of dashcam video. For now, they say a use of force investigation is underway.

Protesters are calling for the officers involved in the incident to be removed from duty until there is a full accounting of what happened.

Full statement from Oak Lawn police

On Wednesday July 27th an Oak Lawn Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southwest Highway and Austin Ave. During the stop a subject fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit the offender was apprehended in the area of 95th St and McVicker Ave. The subject refused to listen to verbal commands which resulted in a physical confrontation with two officers.

The subject was armed at the time, unlawfully, with a semiautomatic handgun during the incident.

Both the subject and one officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Our investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.