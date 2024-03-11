Off-duty Oak Lawn police officer shot while working security near Richards High School: officials

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Oak Lawn, IL in the 10800 block of Central Avenue, the police department said.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A an off-duty officer was shot while working a private security job in the south suburbs on Monday, the Oak Lawn Police Department said.

The shooting happened near what appears to be a trucking company in the 10800 block of Central Avenue in Oak Lawn.

Investigators were still at the scene at 4 p.m. Video of the scene from Chopper 7 shows multiple Oak Lawn police officers there.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire. Police did not say what the officer's condition is or whether anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The nearby Harold L Richards High School temporarily sheltered in place on Monday.

The superintendent at Community High School District 218 issued a statement, saying, "Harold L Richards High School worked with our local police to ensure the safety of our kids. We immediately went into shelter in place. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the police officer involved in this unfortunate incident. Thank you to the Oak Lawn police for always going above and beyond for community, students and staff."

Police did not immediately provide further information.

