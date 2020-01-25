Oak Lawn teacher's aid charged with sexually assaulting student

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- A teacher's aid at a school in southwest suburban Oak Lawn is accused of sexually assaulting a student.Joshua Alexander, 29, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of grooming, according to Oak Lawn police.Authorities received a complaint of alleged sexual conduct between a teacher's aid and a student on Dec. 2, 2019, police said. Detectives executed two search warrants on social media accounts and identified Alexander as the suspect.Alexander appeared at a hearing Friday where his bail was set at $500,000, police said. He was ordered not to contact the student or their family or anyone under the age of 18.He is due back in court Feb. 20, police said.