Deaths of Oak Park married attorneys found in home ruled homicides by stabbing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The deaths of a husband and wife found inside a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night have been ruled homicides, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

Autopsies of Leslie Ann Jones, 67, and her husband Thomas E. Johnson, 70 found they died from "multiple sharp force injuries," or stabbing. Both deaths were ruled a homicide.

The couple were both well-known attorneys at the same law firm. Neighbors said they lived in the home on Fair Oaks Avenue for more than 20 years and were well-known in the community.

Police found the couple dead in their home while responding to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue near the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicated the deaths were under suspicious circumstances, police said.

Police said there is no reason to believe the greater community is at risk, but have not said how they believe the couple died.

The couple were both Harvard Law School graduates. They had grown children and grandchildren.

Dan Herbert, a prominent Chicago attorney, first met Johnson while he was a hearing officer for the Chicago Police Board. He said the couple left a lasting impact on all they met.

"For the span of a few years, it would be every weekend I would meet someone whose life was changed, and who was saved by Tom Johnson and his wife," Herbert said.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkwoman killedsuspicious deathman killedstabbingpolicedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News