Chicago man charged after Oak Park officer shot during traffic stop on Harlem Avenue over I-290

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man's been charged in the shooting of an Oak Park Police officer.

It happened during a traffic stop Thursday morning on Harlem Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway, Oak Park officials said.

Police say after Enrique Rosa was pulled over, he got out of his car and started shooting at the officer.

The officer returned fire, hitting Rosa in the leg.

Rosa is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to police.

The officer was also wounded but was released from the hospital Saturday.

Illinois State Police said they would be investigating the officer's use of force.
